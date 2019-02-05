Why Blackface and Klan's Outfits Are Still Unacceptable

Tulsi Gabbard announces Presidency bid in Hawaii; Haiti turns their back on Maduro in Venezuela; The forgotten legacy of WWI

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of "Fault Lines" to talk about Tulsi Gabbard's Presidential announcement, the challenges to being the anti-war candidate in 2020, and the attacks from New Knowledge that Gabbard is connected to the Russian government.

In the second segment Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte joins the show to talk about Haitian's fighting to maintain Temporary Protected Status in the United States, the Trump administration's assault on migrants and non-white Americans, and the backlash to the Haitian government turning their backs on the Maduro government in Venezuelan.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Garrett Peck author of the new book "The Great War in America: World War I and Its Aftermath" to talk about the legacy of President Wilson on modern politics, why Americans often forget WWI, the race riots of 1919, the path America took to prohibition, and the oft-forgotten history of American socialist Eugene Debs.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about ICE detaining 21 Savage, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's racist yearbook page, the politics of the NFL Super Bowl, a Brooklyn prison losing electricity and heat over the weekend, a TSA committing suicide at a Florida airport, and Bill Maher's racist "comedy".

