More Men to Mute and More 2020 Candidates

The US reinforces Monroe Doctrine; Trump doubles down on Space Force; Is Tom Brokaw "truly sorry"?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and the return of the Monroe Doctrine, the rise of the political right in Latin America, if President Obrador can save progressivism in Mexico, and the lack of a Progressive Democratic voice against US interventionism.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator with Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, to talk about America's ongoing efforts to develop a nuclear space force, if Democrats will halt military spending in exchange for funding a Green New Deal, and the need for nonviolent civic interruption to slow the military industrial complex.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jacque Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and Senator Bernie Sanders chances of running in the 2020 Presidential race, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries big talk and little action, Roger Stone lying to Congress, Tom Brokaw's racist comments on "Meet The Press", and new US sanctions aimed Venezuelan oils.

