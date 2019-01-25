Will the United States Push Colombia to War With Venezuela?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Antony Lowenstein to talk about Israel's vast surveillance technology used to maintain their occupation of the Palestinian people, the exportation of those surveillance tools to curry favour with nations around the world, and the nefarious ways individuals such as Harvey Weinstein have used the Israeli spy technology.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Lucas Koerner, writer at Venezulanalysis.com to talk about the ongoing attempts at a US-backed coup in Venezuela, the illegitimacy of Juan Guaidó's claim to the presidency and the role of right-wing Latin American governments supporting the efforts to overthrow the government of Nicolas Maduro.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Zach Weinstein, DC Organizer with Jews United for Justice, to talk about Washington D.C.'s new public financing model for campaigns, how the bill will curb pay-to-play politics and give everyday citizens more voice in electoral politics, and why someone Democrats are not on board with the new contribution rules.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the ongoing coup attempts in Venezuela, the ongoing government shutdown, the role US imperialism has played in driving global migration, Airbnb's slick new PR campaign, and Mike Ertel resignation as Florida secretary of state after blackface photos surface.

