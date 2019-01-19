The Radical Dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., how his radical perspective connects with politics in the 21st Century, and how his legacy is used to reaffirm the same status quo he struggled to transform.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ma'ad Abu-Ghazalla, Executive Director of Daily Hugz, an animal sanctuary outside Nablus, Palestine, to talk about the efforts to heal and address Palestinian trauma through animal therapy, the ways violence permeates societies under threat, and the creative ways Palestinians resist and fight for liberation.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bryan Weaver of Hoops Sagrado and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the latest development in the trial of El Chapo, R Kelly being dropped by Sony Records, Alabama football coach Nick Saban traveling to high school recruitment meetings by helicopter, Charles Manson follower Lynette ‘Squeaky' Fromme post jail life, Republican Congressman Jason Smith yelling to Democratic colleagues to "go back to Puerto Rico", Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first house floor speech, and New York Police spying on Black Lives Matter activists.

