Romney Looks to be Liberals Favorite US Senator

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal being granted right to appeal his murder conviction, the lengths Philadelphia politicians have gone to keep Mumia imprisoned, and Mumia's legacy in drawing attention to prisoner's rights and social movements.

In the second segment Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to talk about Sunday's elections in the DRC, the post-election shutting down of internet connections and SMS services, 1.2 million Congolese not being able to vote due to the government claiming Ebola scares, and the fight for control of the DRC's expansive mineral industry.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Facebook's attempt to curb suicides through early warning algorithms, Saudi Arabia pressuring Netflix to remove a show critical of the Saudi government, and the role tech censorship will play in 2019.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about Senator Mitt Romney's "scathing" op/ed piece in the Washington Post, if Elizabeth Warren can win back Progressives after selling them out, if Bernie Sanders will run as an independent in 2020, and the collapse of Western institutions across Europe and the US.

