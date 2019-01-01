2019! Just Like 2018 but Bloodier

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by writer David Shams to talk about outgoing Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly's interview with the LA Times, the absurdity of the phrase "adult in the room", the fallout from the announcement that US troops may exit Syria, and whether or not Turkey will release the audio or video footage of the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Elizabeth Warren announcing an Exploratory Committee for a 2020 Presidential bid, the impending bloodbath within the Democratic Party in 2019, if lawyer Michael Avenatti helped propel Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Keisha Lance Bottoms's Mac and Cheese, and who if anyone will speak for those most marginalized in America.

