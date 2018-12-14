Earth Awaits a Superhero to End Racism and Climate Change

Nicaragua sanctions pass US Congress; The global economic recession to come; The good and bad of the new Farm Bill.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about the unanimous passing of the Nicaraguan Investment Conditionality Act (NICA) in the US Congress, the economic violence of US sanctions, and the continued efforts by the Nicaraguan government to hold power despite international pressure.

In the second segment, the show is joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, Host of Economic Update on Radio and TV to talk about the state of the global economy, the economic ramifications of Brexit and the US-China trade war, and whether or not capitalism will maintain favor in the US.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition to talk about the passing the of Farm Bill in the US Congress, the bill's addressing of climate change, debt relief, hemp production, and minority farm support, the lack of support for small farmers in the bill, and the importance of a green new deal for America's farmers.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the guilty plea of Maria Butina, PewDiePie's YouTube promotion of a white nationalist, a white Columbia University student's racist rant, Jose Canseco's Chief of Staff offer to Donald Trump, and what Superhero will save Earth.

