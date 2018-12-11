Paris is Burning, Does Macron Have an Extinguisher?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about "Act IV" of the "Yellow Vest" protests in Paris, the evolution of the protests against neo-liberal policies, and just which wing of the political spectrum is leading the protests in France.

In the second segment, the show is joined by Kango Lare-Lantone, an ex-parliament member in Togo, to discuss recent protests in the West African nation, the history of police violence in Togo and the impact of the economic deterioration in the country.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Stephen I. Vladeck, Professor at the University of Texas School of Law and Kina Collins, Healthcare advocate to talk about the Supreme Court's decision not to hear a case that would terminate Medicaid contracts with Planned Parenthood, the importance of the Supreme Court Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and the importance of health centers like Planned Parenthood's for the most vulnerable populations in the US.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Community Organizer and Independent Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about French President Emmanuel Macron's national speech regarding the fourth straight weekend of protests in France, why Macron's latest policies will not slow down "Yellow Vest" activists, and why centrist technocratic governments are often met with revolt.

