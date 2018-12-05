Will Prayer Save America and Other Bold Ideas

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about French President Emmanuel Macron suspending fuel-tax increases after "yellow vest" protests, and what, if any, movements will rise out of this win for protesters.

In the second segment former Black Panther and political prisoner Marshall Eddie Conway joins the show to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Fred Hampton, how Hampton's life and legacy continue to energize and educate current movements, the US government's unrelenting attack on Black Panther members across the country, and the growing movement of the economically oppressed worldwide.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jude Woodward, the author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" to talk about the outcome from US-China trade talks at the recent G-20 summit, how Donald Trump's tariffs affect US consumers more than Chinese manufacturers, the growing relationship between India and China, and what if any relationship the new Brazilian government will have with Asian countries.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of the Black Progressives to talk about the hacking of four email accounts of senior aides at the National Republican Congressional Committee, CIA Director Gina Haspel's Senate meeting, the latest rumblings from black churches in America, and the latest from the TV show Greenleaf.

