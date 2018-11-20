No Laughing at White House Correspondents Dinner

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brian Griffith, host of the "People's Republic with Brian Griffith" to talk about the disturbing number of unsolved rape and assault cases closed by the Austin Police Department, the extent the APD has gone to fudge crime numbers, and the symbiotic relationship between liberal politics and policing.

In the second segment Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project to talk about neo-Nazi's in the Ukraine training US-based white supremacists, how the US turns a blind eye because these far-right groups help further Washington's geopolitical agenda, and how US media ignores or downplays neo-Nazi involvement because plays into their anti-Russia narrative.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Beth Porter to discuss new book "Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine: Sorting Out the Recycling System," the confusion and waste around the recycling issue and how poor environmental practices contribute to systemic racism and other forms of oppression.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about the media coverage of California's Camp Fire, a salmonella outbreak in US Turkeys, a historian replaces a comedian at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, Akon's new city in Senegal, and Airbnb pulling their listing of homes in Israeli settlements.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com