Will Liberals Launch a GoFundMe Campaign for Jeff Sessions?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss the 10 year anniversary of the Kiwanja massacre carried out by US-supported militias in the DRC and the unlikeliness of a fair election in the country in December, which will be under the control of current President Joseph Kabila.

In the second segment journalist and filmmaker Gloria La Riva joins the show to talk about the migrant caravan reaching Mexico City, the solidarity efforts by Mexicans in support of those in the caravan, the Mexican government and the UN caving to pressure by the Trump administration to slow the migrants and the extreme difficulties of receiving asylum within the US.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about the role of the Catholic Church in the attempts to remove Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega from power, the role Bishop Silvio Baez has played in political violence in the region, and why Nicaraguans are not fleeing the country despite Western media's coverage of a country in 'crisis'.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse podcast, to talk about liberal protests against Trump's firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the role race and gender played in the 2018 midterm elections, the "angry mob" that went to Tucker Carlson's home, and PayPal cancelling accounts used by the Proud Boys, Gavin McInnes, and Antifa groups.

