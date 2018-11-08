Did Trump's Wall Stop the Democrats Blue Wave?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Neil Volz, a board member of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to talk about the passing of Amendment 4 in Florida which restores voting rights for Returning Citizens, the bipartisan value-based approach underlying the movement, and what is next for those who are now able to vote again.

In the second segment Kina Collins, Healthcare advocate joins the show to talk about the election result implications on health care across the United States, the continued momentum of legalizing marijuana, rethinking how we see health in our day to day lives, the outcome of the battle of the billionaires in the Gubernatorial race in Illinois, and the role of Black Lives Matter in Chicago electoral politics.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Cuneyt Dil, freelance journalist and contributor to the Washington City Paper to talk about the election results from Washington, D.C., the role national politics played in local elections, and whether or not race relations in the city will improve after the midterms.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the acceptance of white supremacy in American politics, the importance of Stacy Abrams' race in Georgia, the big money game of political consulting, and the future of the labor movement.

