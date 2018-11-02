Google Search: Sexual Harassment in Tech

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by RyLee Curtis, campaign manager for Utah Decides, to talk about efforts to expand Medicaid coverage in the state of Utah, the role healthcare plays in spurring bipartisan grassroots movements, and the challenges to gaining ballot access for referendums.

In the second segment, we are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about a Google staff walk out over sexual harassment scandals, amplifying worker voices within the tech industry, Pentagon efforts to crack down on anti-Trump protestors, and a VICE investigation showing Facebook's failure to verify and check false political ads.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary," is joined by RT America correspondent Dan Cohen to talk about Syria's white helmets leaving the country for Canada, the rebuilding of Syria post-war, Israel's propoganda around continued attacks on Gaza, and American citizens tiring of war.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the continued fallout at Turning Points USA and Kanye West, this year's racist halloween costumes, the failure of America's capital to house its homeless, Don Lemon calling white men the "the biggest terror threat" in the US and the top diss tracks in Hip Hop history.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com