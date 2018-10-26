It's All Fun and NATO Games Until Someone Starts A War

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kina Collins, Healthcare advocate to talk about Donald Trump's new law addressing opioid addiction, what the bill gets right and wrong, the partisan nature of healthcare in America, and the interconnectedness between health, violence, and economics in communities.

In the second segment, we are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the new book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about the start of the largest NATO war game since the Cold War, the Trump administration's efforts to remove the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the hypocrisy of the US criticizing Iranian and Chinese military efforts.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jeb Sprague, visiting faculty in sociology at the University of California-Santa Barbara to talk about the intersection between electoral politics, media censorship, and war-making, the elitism within government and DC thinktanks, the cozy relationship between the Washington Post and the CIA, and the powerful interests upholding US exceptionalism and xenophobia.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Michelle Witte, Sputnik News Analyst, Joanna Blotner, Organizer and Activist, and Bob Schlehuber a new poll showing a backlash against the #MeToo movement, a lackluster report from the University of Maryland around the death of a college football player last June, Megyn Kelly being fired over her blackface comments, and the WWE holding its 'Crown Jewel' Show in Saudi Arabia.

