Will Migrant Caravan Run Into Trump's Wall?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Fred Hampton Jr., Chairman of the Black Panther Party Cubs, to talk about the efforts to save Black Panther icon Fred Hampton's boyhood home from foreclosure, the intersection between place, space and political movements, and the predatory nature of banks.

In the second segment, we are joined by Kim Ives, Editor of Haiti Liberte, to talk about mass demonstrations by Haitians demanding transparency and answers over missing government oil money, the competing efforts of Venezuela and the United States to influence the Haitian government, and the role earthquakes have played in spurring political and social movements on the island.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Anthony Lorenzo Greene, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Washington, D.C. and Chicago-based community activist Kohmee Parrett to talk about the National Day of Protest Against Police Brutality to talk about the ways governments help advance police violence, the politics of crime in Chicago and DC, and the role former President Barack Obama is playing in gentrifying his former home.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, to talk about a caravan of Honduran migrants heading North through Latin America, Donald Trump's assault on Trans Rights, and the latest from the NFL protests against police brutality.

