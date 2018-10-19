Women March Against War at the Pentagon, Walter Rodney Remembered

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Nicole Roussell to discuss the upcoming Women's March on the Pentagon, how war affects women and children, and how both Democrats and Republicans support the US war machine.

In the second segment Devyn Springer of the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the 40th anniversary of the "Rodney Uprisings" where Jamaican students protested the government barring radical Guyanese scholar activist Walter Rodney from entering the country. We also discuss Rodney's Groundings teaching philosophy, how he sought to bridge the gap between academia and oppressed communities, Rodney's experience in Cuba and how the Cuban revolution was "Black as hell."

Dr. Anne Garland Mahler, assistant professor of Latin American cultural studies at the University of Virginia joins us for the third segment to discuss her new book From the Tricontinental to the Global South: Race, Radicalism and Transnational Solidarity and the impact the Tricontinental has had on global social movements in the decades since.

We're joined in the last hour by Houston, Texas-based grassroots activist Ashton P. Woods to talk about Donald Trump stumping for Ted Cruz in Houston, Hillary Clinton excusing her husband's sexual misconduct years later and NBC giving a platform to white supremacist group Identity Europa.

