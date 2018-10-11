The Search for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Beth Breslaw, Organizer with Teamsters for a Democratic Union to talk about Teamster Union bosses approving a new UPS labor contract despite a majority of the workers rejecting the deal.

In the second segment, we are joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK to talk about the disappearance and possible murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the media's role in advancing US and Saudi Arabia global militarism, and the resignation of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by director Jenna Bliss to talk about her new documentary "The People's Detox", the intersection between healthcare and revolutionary politics, the role of acupuncture to help people detox, and the government, FBI and New York Police targeting of Lincoln Hospital and Dr. Mutulu Shakur.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about the increase in political reading in 2018, the state of education in America, efforts to suppress the vote in Georgia, Taylor Swift's big night at the American Music Awards, and whether or not Banksy is still relevant.

