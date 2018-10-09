Bolsonaro Brings Brazil to the Brink

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeffrey Carr, Cybersecurity consultant, author of "Inside Cyber Warfare" and Founder, Suits and Spooks to talk about a Bloomberg News Report alleging wide scale Chinese hacking and the monetization of personal data on the internet.

In the second segment, we are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about Brazil's General Elections on Sunday, what to expect in the Presidential run-off between Jair Bolsonaro and Fernando Haddad, and what a right-wing government would mean for a quickly deteriorating Brazil.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Kelly Stone, Senior Policy Analyst at ActionAid USA to talk about a UN climate report with urgent warnings around global temperature increases, the political obstacles to implementing climate change reduction measures, the intersection between global immigration flows and climate change, and the need to re-think how we grow food.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and We Act Radio producer and Miss Black America DC LJM to talk about Brett Kavanaugh being seated to the Supreme Court, the #metoo movement within American sports, Donald Trump's speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and Taylor Swift's first political endorsements.

