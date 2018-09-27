Drake Needs to Stop Texting Teenagers

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Ben Dixon, host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York City and the role the economy will play in voter turnout in the 2018 US midterm elections.

In the third segment, we're joined by Andrea Zimmerman, an organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about the state of violence in Washington, D.C., the inability of Muriel Bowser to curb homicide rates in the city, and what programs and approaches are needed to cure violence in American cities.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and the choreographer of the production of "The Color Purple" now running ar Portland Center Stage at the Armory, to talk about Thursday's Brett Kavanaugh hearing, Drake's relationship with the 14 year old Millie Bobby Brown, and a Six Flags coffin laying challenge.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com