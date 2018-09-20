Is Trump Under Water or Surging to a Second Term?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Loud and Clear with Brian Becker, to talk about Donald Trump declassifying 20 pages of a FISA application that targeted former Trump adviser Carter Page and a handful of former FBI Director James Comey's text messages, the relationship between Fusion GPS and DOJ official Bruce Ohr, and the legacy of former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the breakdown of negotiations between Hamas, Egypt, and Israel, the failure of Israel to abide by the Oslo Accords and the potential for mass scale Palestinian resistance.

In the third segment Christine Hong, assistant professor of transnational Asian American, Korean diaspora and critical Pacific Rim studies at UC-Santa Cruz joins the show to talk about the latest meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the path to denuclearization for North Korea, and the role of the United States in deterring or furthering a Korean peace plan.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse podcast, Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox, and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the intersection between Brett Kavanaugh and the #MeToo Movement, Donald Trump's visit to North Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Florence, and the death of Roseanne Barr's character on the show 'Roseanne'.

