Storms A-Brewin: Hurricane Florence and the Israeli Lobby

Israeli lobby urgently works to censor a new Al Jazeera documentary; Wrestling, the "one true sport"; Hurricanes close in on US

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project, to talk about a newly censored Al Jazeera documentary looking at the Israeli lobby in the US and the UK, the efforts by the Israeli government to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement over their support of the Palestinian liberation effort, the relationship between the Trump administration and pro-Israeli officials and individuals, and the latest from the Syrian war.

In the third segment we're joined by Aubrey Sitterson, author of the "Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling" to talk about why wrestling is the "one true sport", the history of wrestling from show to competition, and wrestling's influence on American culture.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libey, Community Organizer and Independent Researcher to talk about climate change in light of Hurricane Florence, the movie "Sorry To Bother You", the murder of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, Sarah Palin and Donna Brazile crossfire tour, and the latest from the Colin Kaepernick and Nike partnership.

