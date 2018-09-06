Bibi Drives Boycotts, Tech Bros Gotta Go

International artists pull out of Israeli music festival; Emanuel not to run for re-election in Chicago; #SCOTUS hearing day 2

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about indie band Of Montreal, Lana Del Rey and others pulling out of Israel's Meteor Festival, what is left of the Israeli left, Netanyahu's abandonment of the American Jewish community, Europe's deep commitment to Israel, and whether or not the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan is finished.

In the third segment Chicago-based community activist Kohmee Parrett and Kina Collins, CEO and Founder of the Chicago Neighborhood Alliance join the show to talk about Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel decision to not seek re-election, the future of progressive politics in Chicago, the role police unions will play in upcoming elections in the city and former President Barack Obama's revisionist history of Chicago politics.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the partnership between Colin Kaepernick and Nike, Facebook and Twitter executives congressional hearings, and more racists political messaging in Florida's gubernatorial race.

