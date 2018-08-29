Should Google Be Regulated?; Western Xenophobia Aimed at China

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Claude Gatebuke, a Rwandan Genocide and War survivor and the Executive director of the African Great Lakes Action Network and Dr. Susan Thomson, associate professor of peace and conflict studies at Colgate Universityto talk about the jailing of Rwandan opposition figure Diane Rwigara, Rwandan President Paul Kagame's stranglehold on the country, the financial and military support given to Rwanda from the US government and efforts to spur grassroots movements across the country.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Ackerman, professor at the Institute for Legal Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, to talk about the new US-Mexico trade agreement, what the new agreement means for incoming Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the impact the agreement has had on international markets, and the right-wing political and social shift throughout Latin America.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by political analyst Ajit Singh to talk about media outlets such as Reuters and The Intercept falsely claiming the UN had condemned China for holding a million Uighur Muslim in camps, the history of Uighur Muslims within the country, the ways the US push foreign policy interests throughout Asia and the dangers of Western xenophobia aimed at China.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Donald Trump's desire to regulate Google, the increase of sexual transmitted diseases in the United States, Officer Roy Oliver being convicted of murder in shooting death of 15 year old Jordan Edwards, the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, Ms. Lauryn Hill's excuse for being late, and whether or not Louis CK will make comedic comeback after sexual misconduct.

