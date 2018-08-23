Will Trump Be Next After Cohen and Manafort Rulings?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Dr. Johanna Fernandez, a professor at Baruch College, an activist with the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home and the maker of the film "Justice On Trial," to talk about the latest efforts in the fight to free political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, the racist movement against radical activists and organizers in the US, and the lengths police will go to cover up their crimes.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Aline Piva, Research Fellow, Head of the Brazil Unit at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to talk about the likelihood of jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva standing for Brazil's Presidential election in October, the Trump-esque candidacy of right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, and the continued political fallout from removing former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff from office.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garrafa to talk about Facebook removing 652 pages they say originated in Iran, how governments like Israel and private businesses work to influence social media conversations, and Microsoft shutting down alleged websites linked to APT28 and Fancy Bear hacking groups.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the guilty charges against Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, Nicki Minaj's cancels her tour, Papa John, and the future leading black man in Hollywood.

