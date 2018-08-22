Nationwide Prison Strikes; Baltimore to Ban Water Privatization

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell increasing interest rates on the US dollar, the impact of rate hikes on US imports and exports, and the massive corporate stock buybacks that followed in the wake Donald Trump's historic tax cuts.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Colleen Hackett of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee to discuss the start of the nationwide prison strike, the historical importance of George Jackson, the poor conditions and abuse in US prisons and more.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist of In the Public Interest to talk about the city of Baltimore's effort to become the first U.S. city to ban water privatization, the skyrocketing costs of water across the United States, the costs associated with infrastructure decay, and the impact of privatization on the labor market.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams to talk about Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen surrendering to the FBI, the ongoing Paul Manafort trial, Trump's "speaks perfect English" comments, the US deportation of a former Nazi guard to Germany, the influx of wealthy individuals into electoral politics, and Madonna's questionable tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards.

