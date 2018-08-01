Zimbabwe's Next President, ICE Raids in DC and Koreans in Japan

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nii Akuetteh, former professor at Georgetown University, democracy activist, and a US-Africa Specialist from Ghana, to talk about the latest election results from Zimbabwe, what to expect from either a Mnangagwa and Chamisa presidency in relation to the country's land and economics, and the controversial legacy of long-term President Robert Mugabe.

In the second segment Omar Angel Perez, lead organizer with Sanctuary DMV joins the show to discuss recent ICE raids in DC, what a sanctuary city truly is and the importance of linking immigration issues to other problems facing oppressed communities in the US.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Redfish Media correspondent Yasmin Fanselow to talk about the troubled history of the Korean diaspora in Japan, the rise of Japanese nationalism, and what Korean reunification would mean for racism towards Koreans in Japan.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Facebook claims that it found new covert campaigns to spread divisive political messages on its platform, Jeff Sessions' new ‘Religious Liberty Task Force', the lack of societal understanding of Black Liberation Theology, and a preview of the 2018 Netroots Nation conference in New Orleans with Ashton P. Woods of Black Lives Matter Houston.

