Khan's Rise in Pakistan; 'Unmasking Antifa Act' Triggers 'Libs'

Imran Khan on track to become Pakistan President; Using dance to raise social consciousness; High rates of trauma among US prisoners.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about former cricket star Imran Khan likely becoming Pakistan's next Prime Minister, if a power struggle will arise between Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party and the Pakistani military, and what the elections will mean for Pakistan's relations with the US, Afghanistan and China.

In the second segment writer, performer and artist Holly Bass joins the show to talk about her newest piece "The Trans-Atlantic Time Traveling Company" at Theater Alliance in Washington D.C., what inspired the work, and the role of dance and art in raising social and political consciousness.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Carrie Pettus-Davis, Associate Professor, Florida State University and Founding Director of the Institute for Justice Research and Development to talk about the high rates of trauma among America's prison population, the needs of returning citizens beyond employment, and how to provide proper emotional and social support for those who were once incarcerated.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libey, Community Organizer and Independent Researcher to talk about the repressive state response to leftist political and social movements in the US, the "Unmasking Antifa Act", NFL owner Jerry Jones latest anti-protest statements, the resignation of Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer, and a student activist takes a stand for an Afghan man. Also Eugene and Bob take a huge L on the ongoing driverless car debate.

