Teacher Finds Justice After Wrongful Firing; The Future of FISA Court

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by educator Jeff Canady of United Opt-Out to talk about a ground breaking ruling in favor of teachers in Washington, DC who were dismissed under former Chancellor Michelle Rhee, what exactly is educational reform, and how schools are failing poor kids in America.

In the second segment John Kiriakou, co-host of Sputnik's "Loud and Clear," joins the show to talk about the Trump administration's efforts to revoke the security clearance of past intelligence officials, the neo-liberal obsession with Donald Trump, the politicization of Carter Page and the future usage of FISA courts, and how government spy networks actually work.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene and Sean are joined by Caroline Cragin, Director of Community Mediation DC to talk about mediation as an alternative to policing, negative biases around concepts of 'conflict', and efforts to rethink models of justice.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bomani Armah, writer, poet, music producer, MC art integration specialist to talk about Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen's secret tape, what exactly American students learn in schools, R. Kelly's influence on younger generations of boys, Meek Mills efforts to reshape the criminal justice system, and the intersection between music production, distribution and violent crime.

