Protests In Iraq; Media Gets It Wrong on Helsinki Meeting

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about the deteriorating relations between Iran and the United States, the latest efforts by Israel to expand and solidify settlements in the region, and the continued protests throughout Iraq.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse podcast joins the show to talk about the strange bed fellows Donald Trump has made through challenging the US intelligence community, Barack Obama's speech in South Africa, and whether or not liberals can both brunch and lead political, social and economic movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushshahid and Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the mainstream media ignoring the broader geopolitical context of the Trump/Putin meeting, the eight former supervisors and safety officials charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to defraud federal mine safety officials, the racial double standard in sports protest and more.

