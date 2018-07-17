Protests Erupt in Chicago After Police Killing; Putin, Trump Meet in Helsinki

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kina Collins, CEO and Founder of Chicago Neighborhood Alliance and Aislinn Pulley, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Chicago to talk about the Chicago Police Department killing of Harith "Snoop" Augustus, the long history of CPD brutality against black and brown communities, Chicago's budget priorities, and the efforts to organize political, social and economic movements in response from grassroots activists.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary," Lee Stranahan, co-host of "Fault Lines" with Garland Nixon on Radio Sputnik joins the show to talk about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's one-on-one meeting in Helsinki, Finland, the response to the meeting by Western media, and what to expect moving forward between US and Russia relations.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik New Analyst to talk about liberal outrage towards the Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki, the new Boots Riley movie "Sorry to Bother You", and the city of Milwaukee agreeing to pay $3.4 Million to settle a lawsuit claiming police stop-and-frisk policy targeted black and latinx residents.

