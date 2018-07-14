Twelve Russian Agents Indicted; London Protests Against Trump's Visit

Register
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Trump receives an unfriendly welcome to the UK; Youth to lead environmental justice march in DC; new indictment in Mueller investigation

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way With Anoa" to talk about the London protests against Donald Trump's visit to the UK, State Rep. Ilhan Omar winning the DFL Party endorsement to fill U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison's seat in Congress, and the political education need for progressive politics to win.

    In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Ellery Grimm, Kibiriti Majuto, Talia Glick and Jair Carrasco of Zero Hour to talk about their upcoming youth-led climate and environmental justice march in Washington, D.C. on July 21st, the importance of youth in global movements, and the race and class dynamics to system and structural change.

    In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the indictment of twelve Russian Agents in the Mueller Investigation, the new movies "Sorry To Bother You" and "Creed II", the resurfacing of rape allegations against Charlamagne Tha God, and Microsoft calling on Congress to regulate face recognition.

