'Black Identity Extremist' Speaks Out; Duque Elected President of Colombia

Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon talk about family separation at the US border, the newly elected president in Colombia and Debbie Africa's release from prison.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the continued outrage at the Trump administration's immigration policy that is separating families at America's southern border.

In the second segment Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the showto talk about Iván Duque being elected to President of Colombia and the release of political prisoner Debbie Sims Africa from prison, one of the MOVE 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a special third segment Ra'kem Balogun, Guerilla Mainframe Chief-Of-Command, joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about being targeted, arrested and detained under the FBI's Black Identity Extremist designation, the true nature of his community building work and the threat social movements pose to the state as it attempts to further insulate the police from accountability.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the Senate hearing on the DOJ inspector general report on the FBI's role in the 2016 election, Bill Clinton and the legacy of the Democratic Party from the 1990s, and how to win American elections without resorting to tribalism.

