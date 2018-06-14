Trump-Style Candidate Wins Big in Virginia; DC Police Kill 16 Year Old

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Washington DC — based organizer and activist Regina Pixley to talk about the police murder of a 16-year-old male and the shocking response by police to control the community after the killing.

In a special second segment Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser of the Working Families Party joins the show to talk about the latest primary results from the 2018 election cycle, the bifurcation of the Democratic Party in Nevada, and the provocative win by Republican Senate hopeful Corey Stewart in Virginia.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bob Schleuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the politics of wrestling, the ownership structure in American sports, and if a Trump cult of personality strategy is good or bad for the Republican Party.

Later in the show Claire Cook, Administrative Organizer at ONE DC and ONE DC member Benjamin Lawrence join the show for the live hour to talk about upcoming Juneteenth celebration events in Washington, DC, the efforts to open a Black Workers Center in DC, the gap between minimum wage and housing costs, and Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asking Donald Trump for a pardon.

