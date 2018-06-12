Violence Ahead of Colombia Vote; Trump's Poor G7 Showing

Lead-in: Right-wing paramilitaries and internal displacement rampant in Guatemala as second round of elections approaches, Heavy militarized police presence amid opposition at G7 conference in Canada.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author and analyst Dan Kovalik to discuss the next round in Colombia's presidential elections, the threat of right-wing violence and voter fraud, and the US' role in the country's worsening conditions.

In a special second segment Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins By Any Means Necessary to discuss the recent G7 summit in Quebec, Canada and the possible consequences of Donald Trump's bellicose behavior.

Later in the show "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by activist Aurellia Williams to discuss South Fulton, Georgia appointing all Black women to lead its criminal justice agenices, Democratic presidential hopefuls for 2020 meeting with Barack Obama, Waffle House's unquestioned superiority to IHOP (IHOb), Roy Moore being replaced by an even worse bigot and more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com