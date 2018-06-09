Register
13:03 GMT +309 June 2018
    By Any Means Necessary

    G7 Starts in Canada; Pride Month Celebrated; New Documentary "White Boy"

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Trump heads to Canada for G7 Summit, will protestors follow? Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61; Ben Carson Not to Raise Rent on HUD tenets.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the start of the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron's pre-summit phone call, the undemocratic character of the G7, and why many Canadians are protesting leader Justin Trudeau at the summit.

    In a special second segment we're joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about the history and legacy of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, those continuing to create violence and harm against LGBTQ people, and what justice looks like for those historically and currently being harmed by anti-LGTBQ bigotry.

    In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Shawn Rech to talk about the new documentary "White Boy" which focuses on police corruption, the drug war and infamous drug dealer Richard Wershe Jr., also known as "White Boy Rick".

    Later in the show Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about the death of chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, mental health in Black America, P. Diddy's decision to not buy an NFL team, Ben Carson's decision to not raise rent on public housing tenets, and continued killings of Gazans by the Israeli Defense Forces.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    White Boy, Pride, G7 Summit, Anthony Bourdain, Ben Carson
