Which Economy Are You In?; Trump Pardons D'Souza

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erin Shields, organizer extraordinaire to talk about the passing of a California Senate net neutrality bill, the less known parts of a fair and equitable internet, and what exactly the FCC does.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Michael Hudson, President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and author of "J is Junk Economics," to talk about America's two economies, the Democrats' inability to economically represent those they purport to represent, the false notion that capitalism is spurring economic competition and growth, and the solutions political leaders could implement to fix the US economy.

In the third segment Kate Mereand, Entrepreneurial Adviser joins the show to talk about some of the barriers to small businesses entry into the economy, the rise of pop-ups and mobile businesses, the cultural consequences of a gig economy, and the rise of the hipster anti-trust movement.

Later in the show Flex Mathews, artist with a new CD "Dreams & Vibrations" and Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado join the show to talk about the latest in the Pusha-T/Drake Feud, Donald Trump pardoning pardoning Dinesh D'Souza and potentially pardoning Martha Stewart, Obama insider Ben Rhodes' new book, and updates from the J20 trials.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com