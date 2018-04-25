Trump Abandons VA Pick Jackson; The Future of Predictive Analytics

The role of healthcare in the 2018 midterms; New documentary on PBS show Soul!; the life of Black scholar Allison Davis.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to talk about the state of the Veterans Affairs in light of Trump's Veterans Secretary nomination confirmation vote being delayed, the current state of politics around universal health care, and the grassroots efforts to promote medicare for all in the United States.

In a special second segment Melissa Haizlip, Director of the new documentary Mr. Soul! joins the show to talk about theperformance/variety television program that aired between 1968-1973 on PBS. The group talks about the incredible range of musicians, intellectuals, authors and celebrities that appeared on the show and the life and role of show host Ellis Haizlip.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. David A. Varel, visiting assistant professor of history at the University of Mississippi, joins the show to talk about his new book "The Lost Black Scholar: Resurrecting Allison Davis in American Social Thought", Davis' life and work and his impact on the Civil Rights Movement

Later in the show technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster joins the show to talk about predictive analytics to address mental health, the costs associated with the city of Atlanta ending last month's a malware attack, the updated terms and conditions for twitter users, and if Ryan Coogler will direct Black Panther 2.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com