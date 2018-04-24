American Officials Make Harmful Environmental Decisions, Unrest in Nicaragua

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Noah Rubin-Blose of Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine to discuss the group's successful campaign for Durham police to end its exchange program with the Israeli military, linking domestic police terror with similar issues abroad.

In a special second segment Scott Groene, Executive Director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance joins the show to talk about ongoing issues with the Bears Ears Monument, how environmental policy connects with the history of Native American oppression, and how greed often governs policy more than concern for the environment.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chuck Kauffman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice about the protests in Nicaragua, the gains made by the Daniel Ortega government ignored by the US mainstream media, and how Washington continues to interfere with Nicaragua's affairs.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined live by journalist and Grayzone Project editor Max Blumenthal discussing the PR machine supporting the fraudulent White Helmets in Syria and how this benefits pro-regime change forces in the country. Sputnik news analysts Bob Schlehuber and Walter Smolarek also join the show to talk about French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the US, updates from the DJ Broadus case and more.

