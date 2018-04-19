America's Unsettled Racial History; Are Black Inspiration Films Boring

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about the history of the Black press in America, how the failure to address racial apartheid in America in the past has lead to problems today, and the importance of addressing settler colonialism and white supremacy to understand the Trump presidency. The group also talks about the way Democratic policies towards police accountability has changed over the years and the false and distracting narratives presented to explain mass incarceration.

Later in the show Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City, and writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton join the show to talk about police lobbying for anti-protest legislation, the death of Barbara Bush, DC MPD heading to the museum, whether or not Black inspirational films are boring, and the ongoing scandal around Starbucks.

