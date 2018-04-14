'Ferguson Effect' Comey Releases New Book; The Jailing of Herman Bell

The endless jailing of Herman Bell, Oklahoma Teacher Strikes Ends, James Comey's new book, and the future career of Colin Kaepernick.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jihad Abdulmumit, National Chairperson of the National Jericho Movement, to talk about the move by police to stop former Black Panther and political prisoner Herman Bell from going free after serving 45 years in prison.

In a special second segment Ben Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show," joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about former FBI head James Comey's new book "A Higher Loyalty", the end to the Oklahoma Teacher's strike, the failure of America's two party system to properly encompass the current political, social, and economic movements taking hold in the country, and Elizabeth Warren speaking out against Israeli Defense Forces killings of Gazans.

In the third segment Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, the writers and performers of Underground Railroad Game now playing at Woolly Mammoth Theater in Washington DC through April 29th join the show to talk about the need to re-examine how Americans explore racism, the whitewashing of the Civil War, and the exploration of sex, race and gender in theater.

Later in the show activist and organizer Aurelia Williams and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives, join the show to talk about former FBI Director James Comey's new book, Trump's decision to pardon Scooter Libby, the Seattle Seahawks not hiring Colin Kaepernick, and billionaire Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison.

