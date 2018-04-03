Winnie Mandela Dead at 81; Sinclair's "Fake News" Script Goes Viral

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ralph Poynter of the New Abolitionist Movement to talk about the life of lawyer and anti-imperialist Lynn Stewart one year after her death, the extent the US government's will go to imprison those who expose government lies, and the need for white people to recognize and give up their racial privilege in America.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News to talk about the ongoing protests around the police killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, former NBA player Matt Barnes and other athlete's roles in amplifying police brutality, and the ability of corporate television to negate any radical voices in sports and pop culture.

In the third segment Nicholas​ ​Wolpe,​ ​Chief​ ​Executive​ ​of​ ​the Liliesleaf​ ​Trust​ ​and​ ​Museum joins the show to talk about the passing of Winnie Mandela, Winnie's unpromising values and principles, her ability to connect and offer comfort to those of all ages, and what if anything her death will spark in the political consciousness of the ANC and South Africa.

Later in the show award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall joins the show to talk about Sinclair Broadcast Group "fake news" script, the role Twitter and Facebook play in the economics of media, the de-unionization of America's workforce, a gofundme campaign for fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, and the cartoonish nature of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

