Libyans Face Horrific Odds to Reach EU; No Justice for Alton Sterling

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace to talk about the death of Linda Brown, whose father Oliver sued for her access to an all-white school in the hallmark case of Brown v. Board Of Education. The group also talks about the disconnect between the Black middle class and petite bourgeoisie and the BBlack community writ large, the Democrats' complicity around Donald Trump's recent budget bill, and the need to expand the conversation from Sunday's domestic focus of "March for Our Lives" to an international issue.

In the third segment journalist Zoie O'Brien joins the show to talk about the remarkably dangerous trip migrants are taking from North Africa across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the brutal crack down of migrants by the Libyan Coast Guard Agency, the political power vacuum left in Libya post Muammar Gaddafi, the reasons why people are fleeing Africa and efforts by NGOs like Proactiva Open Arms to save people's lives.

Later in the show Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead joins the show to talk about whether or not Eazy-E was the most influential rapper in music history, the dropping of all charges in the 2016 police killing of Alton Sterling, Killer Mike's appearance on NRATV, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to speak in front of Congress.

