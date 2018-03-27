March for Our Lives Highlights Hypocrisy; A Cold War With China?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Rupert Lewis, Emeritus Professor, University of the West Indies and author of "Walter Rodney's Intellectual and Political Thought," to talk about the life and political impact radical intellectural Walter Rodney had on Africa, South America and the Caribbean. Rodney was a prominent Guyanese historian, political activist and scholar, who was assassinated in Guyana in 1980.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jamier Sale, Organizer with ANSWER Coalition Sacramento to talk about the police killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, police brutality against African-Americans and immigrants in the city, how to turn street protests into sustained campaigns for justice, and the need to change the mindset that police officers have the right to kill when they 'fear for their lives.'

In the third segment Jude Woodward, the author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" joins the show to talk about the US targeted steel and aluminum tariffs aimed at China, the differences between Donald Trump and Barack Obama's Chinese policies, the increase of xenophobia and racism towards Chinese people, and what China's "One Belt and One Road Initiative" will mean for global social and political movements.

Later in the show Sahar Shafqat, political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland and the co-founder of Muslim Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity joins the show to talk about the racial and political nuances behind last weekend's 'March for Our Lives' event in Washington, DC, the media's role in distracting from political hypocrisy, and the latest revelations from the 2016 Pulse Night Club Shooting. The group also talks about the 'No Fly, No Buy' lists, why liberals need to accept people no longer care about 'experienced' politicians, just how lazy Donald Trump is, and the reality of illegal money in American politics.

