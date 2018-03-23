US Continues to Fuel Yemen War; Why Toys "R" Us Failed

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Rana Nazza, Palestinian coordinator with the International Solidarity Movement, to talk about the 8-month jail sentence of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, the Israeli detention of of Palestinian youth, and the double standards of Israel's legal system towards Palestinians.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities, to talk about the efforts to stop US support of Saudi Arabia's role in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, if US congressional support for wars will decline with Trump as commander-in-chief, the failure of the US to promote diplomacy and peacebuilding, and the ongoing crisis in Burma and the killing of the Rohingya people.

In the third segment Professor Bob Sicina, Executive in Residence at the Kogod Business School at American University and the author of the new book "Learn From Failure: The Key to Successful Decision Making" joins the show to talk about how you can learn from failure, what businesses are designed to last into the future, and what people need to know about the difference between leadership, management, and oversight.

Later in the show Ari Theresa, Gentrification Attorney at Stoop Law and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about the latest updates in the Austin bombings, the politics behind the word 'terrorism', urban development in America's inner cities, billionaires wanting credit for throwing pennies at the poor, and the prospects of a Trump and Biden fight.

