Trump Wants a Space Force; Is Bruno Mars Appropriating Black Culture?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Canada based writer, organizer and educator Kimalee Phillip to talk about the election results on the Caribbean island Grenada, what the New National Party's victory means for Grenadians, the concerns around the privatization of land and resources, and the Grenada Revolution which took place on March 13, 1979.

In a special second segment the show is joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host, to talk about the continued fallout around the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the chances of the Senate confirming Mike Pompeo to head the US State Department and Gina Haspel to head the CIA, efforts to end US military involvement in Yemen, and Donald Trump's War Parade planned for November 11th.

In the third segment Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno, Executive Director of the Drug Policy Alliance, joins the show to talk about her new book "There Are No Dead Here: A Story of Murder and Denial in Colombia", the role of the United States in perpetuating the drug crisis in Colombia, the lengths journalist and activists went to seek justice for crimes and corruption committed by cartels, politicians and paramilitaries, and the current role the illicit drug markets play in Colombian politics.

Later in the show Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC and Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about cultural appropriation, poorly planned International Women's Day events by McDonalds and ICE, and Donald Trump's proposed Space Force. The group also talks about the lack of a class analysis in American politics, how to hold people accountable in political and social movements, gun violence advocacy, whether or not Bruno Mars is culturally appropriating black culture, and the latest trans murder to go unpunished.

