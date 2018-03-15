Register
13:03 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    By Any Means Necessary

    Trump Wants a Space Force; Is Bruno Mars Appropriating Black Culture?

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Trump works to build a wall and a space force; Grenada holds elections; Colombia's history of drugs, denial and violence.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Canada based writer, organizer and educator Kimalee Phillip to talk about the election results on the Caribbean island Grenada, what the New National Party's victory means for Grenadians, the concerns around the privatization of land and resources, and the Grenada Revolution which took place on March 13, 1979.

    In a special second segment the show is joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host, to talk about the continued fallout around the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the chances of the Senate confirming Mike Pompeo to head the US State Department and Gina Haspel to head the CIA, efforts to end US military involvement in Yemen, and Donald Trump's War Parade planned for November 11th.

    In the third segment Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno, Executive Director of the Drug Policy Alliance, joins the show to talk about her new book "There Are No Dead Here: A Story of Murder and Denial in Colombia", the role of the United States in perpetuating the drug crisis in Colombia, the lengths journalist and activists went to seek justice for crimes and corruption committed by cartels, politicians and paramilitaries, and the current role the illicit drug markets play in Colombian politics.

    Later in the show Tracye Redd, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC and Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about cultural appropriation, poorly planned International Women's Day events by McDonalds and ICE, and Donald Trump's proposed Space Force. The group also talks about the lack of a class analysis in American politics, how to hold people accountable in political and social movements, gun violence advocacy, whether or not Bruno Mars is culturally appropriating black culture, and the latest trans murder to go unpunished.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Space Forces, Trans Lives Matter, Bruno Mars, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok