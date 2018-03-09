What Gun Rights Do Blacks Have? ACLU Sues Kansas Over Voting Rights

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Greg Palast, who is the author of several New York Times bestsellers including "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy" and "Armed Madhouse" to talk about the ongoing lawsuit by the ACLU against the state of Kansas and Secretary of State Kris Kobach challenging the state's strict and discriminatory voting laws.

In the second segment Rana Nazzal, Palestinian Coordinator with the International Solidarity Movement joins the show to talk about the ongoing efforts to build an international effort to support the Palestinian people, the role of BDS to pressure Israelis to end human rights abuses, the ongoing trial of the Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi and what the US Embassy move to Jerusalem will mean for the Palestinian people.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Douglas Jefferson, Vice President of the National African American Gun Association, to talk about why race is not included in national gun discussions, the historical relationship African Americans have with the Second Amendment, the need to look at the systemic use of guns to truly address gun violence in America, and how to bring African Americans into the ongoing gun debate.

Later in the show Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives, join Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear to talk about International Women's Day, the nuances of Black Panther, what Colin Powell's historical legacy will be, and Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariff announcement.

