23:43 GMT +303 March 2018
    By Any Means Necessary

    AIPAC to Meet in DC; S. Korea to Broker Peace Between US and N Korea?

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Liberals obsession with AIPAC, S. Korea tries to broker peace, Fighting in Ghouta, and efforts to stop pipelines across the US.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about the upcoming American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C. on March 3rd and 4th, the large number of liberal Democrats speaking at the conference, if other Democrats are beginning to break from AIPAC and Israel, and the oddity of anti-Semitic Israel supporters.

    In the second segment writer and political activist Stephen Gowans joins the show to talk about South Korean President Moon Jae-in informing US President Donald Trump on Thursday of his plans to send a special envoy to North Korea, the lack of incentives the US has to negotiate any deal with North Korea, and the long standing US foreign policy to threaten North Korea to maintain its hold on the Korean peninsula. The group also talks about the escalation of fighting in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, the information war taking place globally around the Syrian War, and the long term goals of the US in Syria.

    In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Cherri Foytlin, of the Council of the L'eau Est La Vie Camp Camp in South Louisiana to talk about their efforts to stop the building of an oil pipeline that would run through 700 bodies of water, the ways in which the pipelines destroy the history and culture of local communities, the tragedy that Energy Transfer Partners is still able to receive permits to build pipelines in the United States, the large coalition that has formed to fight against pipelines and to protect land and the environment and the terrifying ways in which activists have been intimidated to give up their resistance.

    Later in the show Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about Donald Trump and the GOP meeting with HBCU Presidents and representatives, Roy Moore's efforts to raise money for legal fees, Trump loving "trade wars", and Melania Trump reportedly receiving the 'Einstein Visa' when she first gained legal status in the US. The group also talks about the upcoming Italian elections, the global political move towards right wing anti-immigrant sentiment, who Trump needs the most to stay at the White House in order to avoid impeachment procedures and the US sending anti-missile tanks to Eastern Ukraine.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    HBCU, AIPAC, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Syria, South Korea
