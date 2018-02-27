ICE Raids to Target Sanctuary Cities; China's Presidential Term Limit Change

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to talk about the California Democratic Party deciding to not endorse longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein, the factionalizing of the Democratic Party in the state of California, and if progressive challenger Kevin de León from the Party's left wing can unseat Feinstein.

In the second segment Frank Lara, San Francisco teacher and activist with the ANSWER Coalition joins the show to talk about suspected large scale ICE raids in Oakland, California, if Donald Trump is intentionally targeting sanctuary cities, and whether or not local law enforcement would stand up against the Federal ICE Agents. Frank Lara also responds to Donald Trump's idea of arming teachers in response to the Parkland, Florida shooting, the glamorization of warfare in the US, and the teacher's strikes in West Virginia.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Ajit Singh to talk about China proposing lifting its presidential term limits, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's not so smooth trip to India, and Canada's unjust system towards its country's indigenous population.

Later in the show LJM, producer at We Act Radio and Lemond "IMAG" Brown, President & CEO of The Swaliga Foundation join the show to talk about the US Supreme Court's decision to not take up DACA, an Illinois Republican calling a Black, female Attorney General candidate 'Lesbo' and the N-word, the ongoing feud between Mo'Nique and Netflix, and the critiques around the movie Black Panther.