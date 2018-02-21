Lawyer Charged for Lying to Investigators in Mueller Russia Probe

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer, organizer and host of "The Way With Anoa," to talk about Bernie Sanders caving to the Russiagate narrative on Meet The Press and the implications for the progressive movement as the Vermont senator maneuvers towards the Democratic Party establishment.

In the second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Mohammed Ademo to discuss the state of Ethiopia following the resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, the role of ethnic politics in the country and the grassroots movement calling for democracy.

Later in the show award winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall joins Sean and Eugene to talk about the most recent charges in the Mueller Russia investigation, how it's being treated as a "smoking gun" for Russian interference in the US election even though no evidence of such activity exists, the Los Angeles times being bought by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and more.

