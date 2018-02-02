Trump's Approval Rating Jumps; Black History Month Celebrated

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston and Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of Inside the Issues on Sirius/XM Channel 126, syndicated columnist and author of Politics: Another Perspective, to talk about the political unrest in Kenya, the water shortage in Cape Town, South Africa, and the political, social and economic state of black America to honor of Black History Month.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Donya Williams and Scott Michelman, attorney with the ACLU- DC Chapter to talk about a SWAT-esque raid to evict Donya Williams from her apartment by the US Grand Marshalls and the lawsuit filed against the police agency by the ACLU on Ms. Williams behalf.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats and Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address, Trump's improved approval ratings, the Democrats failure to capitalize on last week's government shutdown, US immigration policy and DC ongoing graduation scandal.

